Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ "Type 1859-1860" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ "Type 1859-1860" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ "Type 1859-1860" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 120,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1859 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3735 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 46,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 36000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition PL63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Heritage - May 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition PL63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free

