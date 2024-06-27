5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ "Type 1859-1860" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1859 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3735 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 46,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2009.

Сondition PROOF (3) PROOFLIKE (2) UNC (40) AU (21) XF (20) VF (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (6) MS63 (10) MS62 (8) MS61 (1) MS60 (4) AU58 (4) AU55 (4) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) PL63 (2) PL (4) Service NGC (12) ННР (8) PCGS (2) RNGA (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (19)

AURORA (7)

Busso Peus (1)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (4)

COINSTORE (1)

Empire (3)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (5)

Katz (2)

Künker (8)

MDC Monaco (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

MS67 (1)

MUNZE (1)

Numimarket (3)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (15)

RND (4)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (4)

SINCONA (5)

WCN (1)

WDA - MiM (1)

Westfälische (1)

Знак (1)