Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ "Type 1859-1860" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,04 g
- Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 120,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1859
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1859 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3735 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 46,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 36000 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition PL63 ННР
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
