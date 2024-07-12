Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 170,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1869
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
