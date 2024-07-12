5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1869 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 275 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (11) AU (10) XF (9) VF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) PF64 (2) PF63 (1) PF62 (1) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (2) Service NGC (7) ННР (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (6)

AURORA (5)

Coins and Medals (3)

Coins.ee (3)

COINSNET (2)

Empire (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Imperial Coin (3)

Katz (1)

MS67 (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Rare Coins (2)

SINCONA (6)

Teutoburger (1)

Знак (1)