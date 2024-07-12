Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 170,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1869 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 275 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - December 18, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Empire - November 2, 2019
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1869 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

