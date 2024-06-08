5 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ "Type 1856-1858" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1858 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 7,300. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

