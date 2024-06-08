Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ "Type 1856-1858" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ "Type 1856-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ "Type 1856-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 40,006

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1858 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 7,300. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (16)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • DNW (1)
  • Empire (6)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (2)
  • MS67 (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Rare Coins (18)
  • RND (10)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (7)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
449 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 56164 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Holmasto - May 27, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date May 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition PF65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Seller RND
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition PF65
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

