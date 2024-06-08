Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ "Type 1856-1858" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,04 g
- Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 40,006
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1858
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1858 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 7,300. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
