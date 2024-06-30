5 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ "Type 1856-1858" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1856 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 409 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.

