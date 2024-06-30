Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ "Type 1856-1858" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,04 g
- Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 680,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1856
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (254)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1856 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 409 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
