Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ "Type 1856-1858" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ "Type 1856-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ "Type 1856-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 680,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (254)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1856 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 409 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction NOONANS - October 4, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

