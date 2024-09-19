Catalog
Home
Catalog
Russia
1856
Russia
Period:
1699-1991
1699-1991
Peter I
1699-1725
Catherine I
1725-1727
Peter II
1727-1729
Anna Ioannovna
1730-1740
Ivan VI Antonovich
1740-1741
Elizabeth
1741-1762
Peter III
1762-1762
Catherine II
1762-1796
Paul I
1796-1801
Alexander I
1801-1825
Nicholas I
1826-1855
Alexander II
1854-1881
Alexander III
1881-1894
Nicholas II
1894-1917
Soviet Union (USSR)
1921-1991
Home
Catalog
Russia
1856
Coins of Russia 1856
Select a category
All
Gold
Silver
Copper
Golden coins
5 Roubles 1856 СПБ АГ
Average price
4200 $
Sales
0
106
Silver coins
Rouble 1856 СПБ ФБ
Average price
730 $
Sales
0
304
Poltina 1856 СПБ ФБ
Average price
420 $
Sales
1
161
25 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ
Average price
100 $
Sales
1
309
20 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ
Average price
140 $
Sales
0
111
10 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ
Average price
180 $
Sales
0
86
5 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ
Average price
100 $
Sales
0
254
Copper coins
5 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ
Average price
210 $
Sales
0
55
5 Kopeks 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price
1600 $
Sales
1
22
3 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ
Average price
540 $
Sales
0
42
3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price
440 $
Sales
0
65
2 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ
Average price
240 $
Sales
0
79
2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint
The number "2" is closed
Average price
160 $
Sales
0
57
2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint
The number "2" is open
Average price
210 $
Sales
0
26
1 Kopek 1856 ЕМ Yekaterinburg Mint
Average price
160 $
Sales
0
98
1 Kopek 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Wenzel wide
Average price
45 $
Sales
0
100
1 Kopek 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint
The monogram is narrow
Average price
1100 $
Sales
0
4
1 Kopek 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint
The monogram of Nicholas I. Restrike
Average price
5500 $
Sales
0
5
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ Yekaterinburg Mint
Average price
270 $
Sales
0
60
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Wenzel wide
Average price
950 $
Sales
0
6
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint
The monogram is narrow
Average price
100 $
Sales
0
76
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ
Average price
95 $
Sales
0
128
