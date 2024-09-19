Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1856

Golden coins

Obverse 5 Roubles 1856 СПБ АГ
Reverse 5 Roubles 1856 СПБ АГ
5 Roubles 1856 СПБ АГ
Average price 4200 $
Sales
0 106

Silver coins

Obverse Rouble 1856 СПБ ФБ
Reverse Rouble 1856 СПБ ФБ
Rouble 1856 СПБ ФБ
Average price 730 $
Sales
0 304
Obverse Poltina 1856 СПБ ФБ
Reverse Poltina 1856 СПБ ФБ
Poltina 1856 СПБ ФБ
Average price 420 $
Sales
1 161
Obverse 25 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ
Reverse 25 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ
25 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ
Average price 100 $
Sales
1 309
Obverse 20 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ
Reverse 20 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ
20 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 111
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ
10 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 86
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ
5 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 254

Copper coins

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ
5 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 55
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint
5 Kopeks 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 1600 $
Sales
1 22
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ
3 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ
Average price 540 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint
3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 440 $
Sales
0 65
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ
2 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 79
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint
2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint The number "2" is closed
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 57
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint
2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint The number "2" is open
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse 1 Kopek 1856 ЕМ Yekaterinburg Mint
Reverse 1 Kopek 1856 ЕМ Yekaterinburg Mint
1 Kopek 1856 ЕМ Yekaterinburg Mint
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 98
Obverse 1 Kopek 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 1 Kopek 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint
1 Kopek 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint Wenzel wide
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 100
Obverse 1 Kopek 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 1 Kopek 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint
1 Kopek 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint The monogram is narrow
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 1 Kopek 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 1 Kopek 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint
1 Kopek 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint The monogram of Nicholas I. Restrike
Average price 5500 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ Yekaterinburg Mint
Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ Yekaterinburg Mint
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ Yekaterinburg Mint
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 60
Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint Wenzel wide
Average price 950 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint The monogram is narrow
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 76
Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ
Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 128
