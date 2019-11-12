Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint". Wenzel wide (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: Wenzel wide
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18,3 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,277,976
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1856
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. Wenzel wide. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 595 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Katz (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
1235 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 12, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
276 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
