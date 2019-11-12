Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint". Wenzel wide (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: Wenzel wide

Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" Wenzel wide - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" Wenzel wide - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,277,976

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. Wenzel wide. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 595 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
1235 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 12, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 12, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
276 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - October 29, 2017
Seller Katz
Date October 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2011
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1856 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denezka (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search