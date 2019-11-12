Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint". Wenzel wide (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. Wenzel wide. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 595 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (2) VF (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) XF45 (1) VF20 (1)