10 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1856 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 246 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (29) AU (21) XF (22) VF (4) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS67 (4) MS66 (4) MS65 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (2) MS62 (4) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (4) AU50 (3) XF45 (1) XF40 (5) VF35 (2) VF30 (1) PF63 (2) DETAILS (1) PL (1) Service ННР (2) PCGS (2) NGC (12)

