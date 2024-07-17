Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,940,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1856 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 246 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (12)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (7)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (12)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (7)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rare Coins (10)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition PF63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 850 USD
Russia 10 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Jean ELSEN - September 10, 2021
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - January 27, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1856 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search