10 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,940,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1856
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1856 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 246 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 850 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
