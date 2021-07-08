Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint". The monogram of Nicholas I. Restrike (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: The monogram of Nicholas I. Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" The monogram of Nicholas I Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" The monogram of Nicholas I Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,337,086

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1856 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. The monogram of Nicholas I. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 227 sold at the RND auction for RUB 500,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2018.

Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - July 8, 2021
Seller Empire
Date July 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
8054 $
Price in auction currency 500000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - February 23, 2018
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2018
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 8, 2015
Seller New York Sale
Date January 8, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
5500 $
Price in auction currency 5500 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1856 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

