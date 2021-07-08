Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint". The monogram of Nicholas I. Restrike (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: The monogram of Nicholas I. Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter null mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,337,086
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1856
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1856 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. The monogram of Nicholas I. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 227 sold at the RND auction for RUB 500,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2018.
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
8054 $
Price in auction currency 500000 RUB
Seller New York Sale
Date January 8, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
5500 $
Price in auction currency 5500 USD
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1856 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
