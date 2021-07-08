1 Kopek 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint". The monogram of Nicholas I. Restrike (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1856 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. The monogram of Nicholas I. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 227 sold at the RND auction for RUB 500,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2018.

