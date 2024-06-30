Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,641,600
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1856
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (98)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1856 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
- Alexander (6)
- Auctiones (1)
- AURORA (8)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (2)
- Haljak coin auction (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Imperial Coin (10)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (5)
- Leu (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- MUNZE (2)
- Münzenonline (1)
- NIKO (4)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (13)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (5)
- Russian Heritage (7)
- Russiancoin (6)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PF62 BN ННР
Selling price
1404 $
Price in auction currency 130000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1856 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search