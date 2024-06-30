1 Kopek 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1856 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (13) UNC (26) AU (18) XF (19) VF (10) F (2) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (4) MS63 (8) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (3) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (3) VF20 (2) F12 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) PF63 (7) PF62 (3) DETAILS (2) RB (3) BN (18) Service NGC (8) RNGA (2) ННР (4) PCGS (7)

