Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,641,600

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (98)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1856 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.

Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PF62 BN ННР
Selling price
1404 $
Price in auction currency 130000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numismatica Luciani - April 25, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Heritage - February 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1856 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

