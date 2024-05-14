Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint". The monogram is narrow (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: The monogram is narrow

Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" The monogram is narrow - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" The monogram is narrow - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,277,976

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. The monogram is narrow. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1288 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2013.

Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGS
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGS
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

