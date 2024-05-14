Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint". The monogram is narrow (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. The monogram is narrow. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1288 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2013.

