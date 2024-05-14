Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint". The monogram is narrow (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: The monogram is narrow
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18,3 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,277,976
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1856
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. The monogram is narrow. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1288 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2013.
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGS
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
