Rouble 1856 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,388,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1856
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1856 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 669 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 3,200,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PF65 ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
