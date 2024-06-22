Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1856 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Rouble 1856 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Rouble 1856 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,388,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (304)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1856 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 669 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 3,200,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (40)
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • AURORA (9)
  • BAC (8)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coins and Medals (6)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (10)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (9)
  • Haljak coin auction (3)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (15)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (28)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (35)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Montenegro (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (6)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisbalt (31)
  • Rare Coins (28)
  • Rauch (6)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (3)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (4)
  • WCN (2)
Russia Rouble 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Russia Rouble 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Rouble 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 14, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PF65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Rouble 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia Rouble 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Russia Rouble 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1856 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search