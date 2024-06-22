Rouble 1856 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1856 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 669 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 3,200,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.

