Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 15,36 g
  • Diameter 31,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 416,667

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1856 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 409 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 17,000. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
4196 $
Price in auction currency 17000 PLN
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 10, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

