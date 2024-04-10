3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1856 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 409 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 17,000. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

