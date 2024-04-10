Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 15,36 g
- Diameter 31,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 416,667
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1856
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1856 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 409 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 17,000. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
4196 $
Price in auction currency 17000 PLN
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1856 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
