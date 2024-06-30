Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 28,2 - 28,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,167,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1856 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 570,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (13)
  • AURORA (7)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (5)
  • Leu (1)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (13)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (8)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • WAG (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Leu - December 6, 2022
Seller Leu
Date December 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

