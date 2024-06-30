2 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1856 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 570,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.

