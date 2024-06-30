Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 28,2 - 28,3 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,167,200
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1856
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1856 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 570,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
