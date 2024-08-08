5 Roubles 1856 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1856 with mark СПБ АГ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33923 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,600. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (2) PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (48) AU (20) XF (30) VF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (2) MS63 (15) MS62 (7) MS61 (8) MS60 (4) AU58 (4) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) VF35 (1) PF60 (1) PL63 (1) DETAILS (6) Service NGC (25) ННР (8) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

Alexander (19)

Aurea (2)

Baldwin's (2)

cgb.fr (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Empire (3)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (1)

HARMERS (2)

Heritage (12)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (11)

MUNZE (2)

New York Sale (3)

Niemczyk (2)

Nihon (1)

NIKO (2)

Nomisma (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Rare Coins (15)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (2)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (3)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Varesi (1)

WCN (2)

Wójcicki (1)

Знак (1)