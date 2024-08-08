Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1856 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Mintage UNC 3,800,002
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1856
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (106)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1856 with mark СПБ АГ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33923 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,600. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1834 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
4700 $
Price in auction currency 4700 USD
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition PF60 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition PL63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
