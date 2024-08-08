Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1856 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1856 СПБ АГ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Roubles 1856 СПБ АГ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Mintage UNC 3,800,002

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (106)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1856 with mark СПБ АГ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33923 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,600. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

Russia 5 Roubles 1856 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1834 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1856 СПБ АГ at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
4700 $
Price in auction currency 4700 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1856 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition PF60 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1856 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition PL63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1856 СПБ АГ at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1856 СПБ АГ at auction cgb.fr - January 23, 2024
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1856 СПБ АГ at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1856 СПБ АГ at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1856 СПБ АГ at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1856 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1856 СПБ АГ at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1856 СПБ АГ at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1856 СПБ АГ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1856 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1856 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1856 СПБ АГ at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1856 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1856 СПБ АГ at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date March 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1856 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1856 СПБ АГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1856 СПБ АГ at auction Varesi - November 9, 2022
Seller Varesi
Date November 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

