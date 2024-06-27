Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint". The number "2" is open (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: The number "2" is open
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,190,090
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1856
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1856 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. The number "2" is open. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 374 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place September 24, 2023.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller RedSquare
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date November 21, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1856 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
