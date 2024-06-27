Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint". The number "2" is open (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: The number "2" is open

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" The number "2" is open - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" The number "2" is open - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,190,090

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1856 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. The number "2" is open. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 374 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place September 24, 2023.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - November 26, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date November 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 7, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 7, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction NIKO - October 2, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date October 2, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction NIKO - June 28, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date June 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - April 6, 2017
Seller Künker
Date April 6, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - November 21, 2015
Seller Empire
Date November 21, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - December 6, 2014
Seller Empire
Date December 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1856 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

