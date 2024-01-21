Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18,0 - 18,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1856
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place April 14, 2021.
123
