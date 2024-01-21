Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place April 14, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (13) AU (7) XF (16) VF (12) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (5) MS64 (2) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (5) XF40 (1) VF35 (4) VF30 (1) VF25 (2) PF65 (3) PF62 (5) DETAILS (3) RB (7) BN (12) Service NGC (14) PCGS (5) ННР (1)

