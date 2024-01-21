Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18,0 - 18,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place April 14, 2021.

Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coinhouse - August 19, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MS67 - April 14, 2021
Seller MS67
Date April 14, 2021
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition PF62 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MS67 - May 27, 2020
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition PF62 RB NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

