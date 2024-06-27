Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ "Type 1856-1859" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 25,59 g
- Diameter 35,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,145,920
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1856
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1856 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31288 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,813. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Heritage (3)
- Imperial Coin (9)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Rare Coins (19)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 67 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition PF61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search