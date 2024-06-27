Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ "Type 1856-1859" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ "Type 1856-1859" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ "Type 1856-1859" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 25,59 g
  • Diameter 35,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,145,920

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1856 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31288 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,813. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 67 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Leu - December 6, 2022
Seller Leu
Date December 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Знак - May 27, 2022
Seller Знак
Date May 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition PF61
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
