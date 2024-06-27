5 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ "Type 1856-1859" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1856 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31288 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,813. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

