Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint". Wenzel wide (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: Wenzel wide
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 23,0 - 23,3 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,337,086
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1856
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (100) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1856 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. Wenzel wide. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place September 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS60 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
