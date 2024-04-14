1 Kopek 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint". Wenzel wide (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1856 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. Wenzel wide. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place September 12, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (10) AU (19) XF (34) VF (17) No grade (17) Condition (slab) MS63 (6) MS62 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (4) AU53 (1) AU50 (4) XF45 (7) XF40 (3) VF35 (1) PF62 (2) DETAILS (2) BN (11) Service PCGS (6) NGC (10)

