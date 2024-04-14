Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint". Wenzel wide (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: Wenzel wide

Obverse 1 Kopek 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" Wenzel wide - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" Wenzel wide - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 23,0 - 23,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,337,086

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1856 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. Wenzel wide. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place September 12, 2020.

Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS60 BN
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - November 15, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1856 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

