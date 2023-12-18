Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint". The number "2" is closed (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: The number "2" is closed
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,190,090
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1856
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1856 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. The number "2" is closed. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 925 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,100. Bidding took place March 13, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Empire (5)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Karbownik (1)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (3)
- Marciniak (5)
- Niemczyk (3)
- NIKO (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- RND (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stare Monety (3)
- Via (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (3)
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1856 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search