Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint". The number "2" is closed (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: The number "2" is closed

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" The number "2" is closed - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" The number "2" is closed - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,190,090

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1856 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. The number "2" is closed. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 925 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,100. Bidding took place March 13, 2020.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Via - December 18, 2023
Seller Via
Date December 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Karbownik - October 29, 2020
Seller Karbownik
Date October 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1856 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search