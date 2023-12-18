2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint". The number "2" is closed (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1856 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. The number "2" is closed. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 925 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,100. Bidding took place March 13, 2020.

