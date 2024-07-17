Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 14,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1856 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,100. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (12)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (12)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (18)
  • Katz (6)
  • MS67 (9)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rare Coins (13)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Russiancoin (11)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
368 $
Price in auction currency 34000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS64 RB CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS65 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1856 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search