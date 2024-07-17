Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1856 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 14,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1856
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1856 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,100. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
368 $
Price in auction currency 34000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS64 RB CGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
