Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1856 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Poltina 1856 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Poltina 1856 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 450,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (161)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1856 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1607 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.

Russia Poltina 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
449 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - July 6, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition F DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition F DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition PL64 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia Poltina 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

