Poltina 1856 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1856 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1607 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (3) PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (46) AU (40) XF (47) VF (13) F (3) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (18) MS62 (4) MS61 (5) MS60 (3) AU58 (5) AU55 (9) AU53 (1) AU50 (6) XF40 (3) VF35 (3) F15 (1) PF63 (1) PF61 (1) PL64 (1) DETAILS (4) CAMEO (1) PL (6) Service NGC (33) RNGA (5) ННР (5) CGC (1) ANACS (1) PCGS (1)

