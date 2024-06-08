Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1856 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 450,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1856
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (161)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1856 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1607 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
449 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition F DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition PL64 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition F15
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
