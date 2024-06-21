Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 25,59 g
- Diameter 35,3 - 35,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 40,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1856
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1856 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 9,500. Bidding took place March 26, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Frühwald (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (3)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Spink (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1238 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
402 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU53 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date July 31, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date May 5, 2013
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date May 4, 2013
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 26, 2010
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1856 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search