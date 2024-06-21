Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 25,59 g
  • Diameter 35,3 - 35,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 40,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1856 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 9,500. Bidding took place March 26, 2010.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1238 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
402 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU53 BN
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - October 25, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - October 25, 2019
Seller Знак
Date October 25, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Frühwald - July 8, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date July 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Frühwald - July 31, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date July 31, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rauch - October 2, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date October 2, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - May 5, 2013
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date May 5, 2013
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Pegasus Auctions - May 4, 2013
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date May 4, 2013
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - March 26, 2010
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - March 26, 2010
Seller Alexander
Date March 26, 2010
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction UBS - September 7, 2009
Seller UBS
Date September 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
