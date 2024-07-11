Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 25 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,444,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (309)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1856 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1200 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place May 17, 2021.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

