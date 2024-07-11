Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,444,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1856
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (309)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1856 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1200 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place May 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
