25 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1856 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1200 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place May 17, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (76) AU (86) XF (86) VF (26) No grade (26) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (7) MS63 (13) MS62 (16) MS61 (6) MS60 (5) AU58 (13) AU55 (13) AU53 (10) AU50 (12) XF45 (9) XF40 (6) VF35 (4) VF30 (4) VF20 (1) DETAILS (9) PL (4) Service NGC (37) PCGS (8) ННР (5) RNGA (1) GCN (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (4)

Alexander (47)

ARTMAXIMUM (1)

AURORA (11)

BAC (3)

Baldwin's (1)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coins and Medals (6)

Coins.ee (13)

COINSNET (3)

COINSTORE (2)

Darabanth (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (2)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

GGN (2)

Gorny & Mosch (8)

Heritage (9)

Heritage Eur (1)

Höhn (2)

Imperial Coin (42)

Katz (28)

Künker (16)

Marciniak (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Montenegro (1)

MS67 (1)

MUNZE (4)

Niemczyk (5)

NIKO (6)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (9)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (11)

Rauch (5)

RedSquare (1)

RND (9)

Russian Heritage (9)

Russiancoin (7)

Rzeszowski DA (6)

SINCONA (6)

Stack's (2)

Tauler & Fau (3)

Teutoburger (7)

WAG (1)

WCN (2)

Знак (2)