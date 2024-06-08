Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,240,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1856
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1856 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 245 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,600. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (11)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- AURORA (6)
- Cayón (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (2)
- DNW (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Empire (7)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Haljak coin auction (3)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Imperial Coin (13)
- Katz (9)
- Künker (7)
- Marciniak (2)
- MS67 (5)
- MUNZE (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rare Coins (9)
- Rauch (2)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
247 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search