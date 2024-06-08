Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,240,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1856 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 245 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,600. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
247 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1856 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

