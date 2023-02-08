1 Kopek 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint". The monogram is narrow (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1856 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. The monogram is narrow. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 319 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 210,000. Bidding took place February 21, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1)