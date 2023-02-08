Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1856 ВМ "Warsaw Mint". The monogram is narrow (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: The monogram is narrow
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 23,0 - 23,3 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,337,086
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1856
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1856 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. The monogram is narrow. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 319 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 210,000. Bidding took place February 21, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 8300 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1856 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search