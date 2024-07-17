Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 15,36 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,700,800

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1856 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 720 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,500. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
1584 $
Price in auction currency 160000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - August 6, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - April 16, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction MS67 - April 27, 2022
Seller MS67
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF35 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 10, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 10, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

