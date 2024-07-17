3 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1856 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 720 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,500. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (3) AU (5) XF (13) VF (7) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) AU58 (1) AU53 (3) XF40 (3) VF35 (3) VF25 (1) PF65 (3) PF63 (1) DETAILS (1) RB (1) BN (7) Service ННР (1) NGC (5) RNGA (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

AURORA (2)

Baldwin's (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (2)

COINSNET (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Imperial Coin (6)

Katz (6)

MS67 (1)

MUNZE (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (7)

RedSquare (3)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (3)