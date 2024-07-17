Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1856 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 15,36 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,700,800
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1856
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1856 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 720 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,500. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (2)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSNET (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Katz (6)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (7)
- RedSquare (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (3)
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
1584 $
Price in auction currency 160000 RUB
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF35 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 10, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search