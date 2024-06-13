Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 1,02 g
- Pure silver (0,0246 oz) 0,765 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 200,013
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1866
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1866 "750 silver" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1372 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,760. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 33000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date October 30, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date October 16, 2019
Condition MS63 PL
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
