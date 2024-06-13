Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 1,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,0246 oz) 0,765 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 200,013

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1866 "750 silver" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1372 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,760. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Empire (3)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (4)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 33000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - December 18, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction MS67 - October 30, 2019
Seller MS67
Date October 30, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Haljak coin auction - October 19, 2019
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - October 16, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - October 16, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date October 16, 2019
Condition MS63 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Empire - September 29, 2019
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS62 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1866 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

