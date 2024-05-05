Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 140,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1879
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1879 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 220,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2019.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1879 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

