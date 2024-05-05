Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 140,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1879
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1879 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 220,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1879 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
