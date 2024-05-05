5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1879 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 220,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2019.

