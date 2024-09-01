Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1879

Golden coins

Obverse 5 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ
Reverse 5 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ
5 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ
Average price 1800 $
Sales
2 194
Obverse 3 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ
Reverse 3 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ
3 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ
Average price 8300 $
Sales
0 92

Silver coins

Obverse Rouble 1879 СПБ НФ
Reverse Rouble 1879 СПБ НФ
Rouble 1879 СПБ НФ
Average price 930 $
Sales
1 126
Obverse Poltina 1879 СПБ НФ
Reverse Poltina 1879 СПБ НФ
Poltina 1879 СПБ НФ
Average price 11000 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 25 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ
Reverse 25 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ
25 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 54
Obverse 20 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ
Reverse 20 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ
20 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 175
Obverse 15 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Reverse 15 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ Silver 500 samples (bilon)
15 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price 140 $
Sales
1 88
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ Silver 500 samples (bilon)
10 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price 300 $
Sales
1 107
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ Silver 500 samples (bilon)
5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 102

Copper coins

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ
5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ
Average price 230 $
Sales
1 103
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1879 СПБ
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1879 СПБ
3 Kopeks 1879 СПБ
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 39
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1879 СПБ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1879 СПБ
2 Kopeks 1879 СПБ
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 61
Obverse 1 Kopek 1879 СПБ
Reverse 1 Kopek 1879 СПБ
1 Kopek 1879 СПБ
Average price 50 $
Sales
1 116
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1879 СПБ
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1879 СПБ
1/2 Kopek 1879 СПБ
Average price 150 $
Sales
1 82
Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1879 СПБ
Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1879 СПБ
1/4 Kopek 1879 СПБ
Average price 470 $
Sales
0 49
