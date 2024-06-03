15 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1879 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2839 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place July 10, 2021.

Сondition UNC (38) AU (19) XF (15) VF (6) F (2) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (11) MS65 (5) MS64 (4) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (4) XF45 (1) VF30 (2) VF20 (2) F15 (1) Service NGC (18) PCGS (4) ННР (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (10)

AURORA (12)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (3)

COINSNET (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (3)

Heritage (3)

Imperial Coin (6)

Janas (2)

Katz (4)

Künker (1)

MS67 (2)

MUNZE (2)

New York Sale (2)

Numisbalt (2)

Numisor (1)

OLNZ (1)

Rare Coins (12)

Rauch (3)

RND (5)

Russiancoin (6)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

SINCONA (1)

WAG (1)

Знак (1)