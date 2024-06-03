Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,85 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,405,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1879
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1879 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2839 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place July 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1879 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
