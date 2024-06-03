Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,85 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,405,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1879
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1879 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2839 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place July 10, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (10)
  • AURORA (12)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Janas (2)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numisor (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (12)
  • Rauch (3)
  • RND (5)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 86 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Seller RND
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 15 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1879 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1879 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 15 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search