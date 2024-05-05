Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1879 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 740,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1879
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1879 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 46,000. Bidding took place May 5, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (8)
- AURORA (6)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (7)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Imperial Coin (8)
- Janas (1)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (1)
- MS67 (1)
- New York Sale (3)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (7)
- Rauch (2)
- RedSquare (2)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Russiancoin (8)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition MS66 RB RNGA
Selling price
502 $
Price in auction currency 46000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 3, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1879 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search