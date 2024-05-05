Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1879 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1879 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1879 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 740,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1879
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1879 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 46,000. Bidding took place May 5, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (7)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Janas (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • New York Sale (3)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition MS66 RB RNGA
Selling price
502 $
Price in auction currency 46000 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Empire - March 11, 2023
Seller Empire
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Heritage - November 3, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 3, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1879 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

