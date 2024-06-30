Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1879 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,391,667
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1879
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1879 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 751 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 550. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller OLNZ
Date February 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1879 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
