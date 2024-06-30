Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1879 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1879 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1879 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,391,667

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1879
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1879 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 751 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 550. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (7)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (3)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (2)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • WAG (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - March 27, 2022
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - March 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction OLNZ - February 17, 2021
Seller OLNZ
Date February 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction AURORA - November 25, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction AURORA - October 21, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction AURORA - September 23, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1879 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

