Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1879 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,82 g
- Diameter 13,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 280,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1879
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1879 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 889 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,600. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (6)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Empire (8)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- MS67 (4)
- MUNZE (1)
- NIKO (3)
- Rare Coins (5)
- RedSquare (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
888 $
Price in auction currency 82500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 17500 RUB
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS65 RB CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS65 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS60 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1879 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search