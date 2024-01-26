Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1879 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1879 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1879 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 13,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 280,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1879
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1879 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 889 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,600. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Empire (8)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • MS67 (4)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
888 $
Price in auction currency 82500 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 17500 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS65 RB CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS65 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS60 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS60 BN
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition MS60 BN
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction RedSquare - December 6, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date December 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1879 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

