10 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,890,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1879
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1879 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 110,000. Bidding took place July 6, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 3700 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
1133 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
