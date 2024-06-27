10 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1879 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 110,000. Bidding took place July 6, 2023.

Сondition UNC (62) AU (21) XF (9) VF (8) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS67 (14) MS66 (2) MS65 (1) MS64 (9) MS63 (14) MS62 (6) MS61 (1) MS60 (2) AU58 (4) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (2) VF35 (2) VF25 (2) Service NGC (30) ННР (4) RNGA (5) CGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (22)

ARTMAXIMUM (1)

AURORA (12)

Coins and Medals (6)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (3)

Denga1700 (2)

Empire (3)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (10)

Katz (3)

MS67 (11)

MUNZE (1)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (11)

RedSquare (4)

Russian Heritage (5)

Russiancoin (5)

Rzeszowski DA (1)