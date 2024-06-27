Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,890,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1879
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1879 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 110,000. Bidding took place July 6, 2023.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 3700 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
1133 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS67 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition MS67 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS67 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
