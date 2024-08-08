5 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1879 with mark СПБ НФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51827 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,550. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (90) AU (36) XF (41) VF (18) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS66 (4) MS65 (1) MS64 (9) MS63 (24) MS62 (30) MS61 (7) MS60 (2) AU58 (5) AU55 (7) VF35 (3) PF64 (1) PF63 (1) DETAILS (6) Service ННР (10) NGC (49) RNGA (4) PCGS (8) NNC (2) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Alexander (20)

ARTMAXIMUM (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

AURORA (10)

Baldwin's (2)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Cayón (2)

Coins and Medals (3)

DNW (2)

Empire (10)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (24)

HERVERA (2)

Hess Divo (1)

Imperial Coin (4)

Katz (3)

Klondike Auction (1)

Künker (11)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Marciniak (3)

MUNZE (1)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (5)

NIKO (8)

Numisbalt (6)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

OLNZ (2)

Rare Coins (35)

Rhenumis (1)

RND (2)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (4)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (3)

Soler y Llach (2)

Spink (2)

Stack's (3)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (2)

Varesi (2)

WCN (2)

Westfälische (1)

Знак (1)