Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Mintage UNC 7,225,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1879
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (194)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1879 with mark СПБ НФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51827 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,550. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.

Russia 5 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1031 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
2274 $
Price in auction currency 202923 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
