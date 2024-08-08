Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Mintage UNC 7,225,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1879
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (194)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1879 with mark СПБ НФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51827 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,550. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1031 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
2274 $
Price in auction currency 202923 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1879 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
