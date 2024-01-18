Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 25 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 32,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1879
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1879 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5776 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
683 $
Price in auction currency 60500 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
492 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Empire - October 29, 2022
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Знак - April 8, 2022
Seller Знак
Date April 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Russia 25 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Знак - December 3, 2021
Seller Знак
Date December 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Russia 25 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - September 20, 2019
Russia 25 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - September 20, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2019
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Russia 25 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - November 26, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date November 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Empire - July 18, 2018
Seller Empire
Date July 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1879 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search