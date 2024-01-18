Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 32,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1879
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1879 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5776 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
683 $
Price in auction currency 60500 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
492 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
