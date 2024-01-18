25 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1879 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5776 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (21) AU (11) XF (10) VF (4) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (8) MS61 (7) MS60 (1) AU58 (3) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) VF20 (1) PF64 (4) CAMEO (4) Service NGC (13) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (6)

AURORA (2)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (1)

Empire (4)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Imperial Coin (5)

Katz (1)

Künker (4)

MS67 (2)

New York Sale (1)

NIKO (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (13)

RND (3)

SINCONA (1)

WCN (1)

Знак (2)