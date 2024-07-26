Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 23,070,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1879
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (175)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1879 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 136 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 75,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
726 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 189 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1879 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
