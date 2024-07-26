Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 23,070,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1879
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (175)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1879 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 136 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 75,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
726 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 189 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1879 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

