20 Kopeks 1879 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1879 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 136 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 75,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Сondition UNC (96) AU (44) XF (19) VF (9) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (12) MS65 (9) MS64 (19) MS63 (4) MS62 (11) MS61 (9) MS60 (1) AU58 (7) AU55 (9) AU53 (3) AU50 (3) XF45 (3) XF40 (3) VF30 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (35) ННР (13) RNGA (6) PCGS (3)

