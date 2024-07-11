Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1879 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Rouble 1879 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Rouble 1879 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 611,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1879
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (126)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1879 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 855 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
  • Alexander (10)
  • AURORA (18)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (6)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (8)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (15)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (9)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (5)
  • Nomisma Aste (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rare Coins (10)
  • Raritan Stamps (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Rouble 1879 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2847 $
Price in auction currency 260000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Russia Rouble 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
448 $
Price in auction currency 1950 PLN
Russia Rouble 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Nomisma Aste - August 24, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Russia Rouble 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Nomisma Aste - January 31, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia Rouble 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Empire - October 29, 2022
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1879 СПБ НФ at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - October 16, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia Rouble 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1879 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia Rouble 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1879 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1879 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search