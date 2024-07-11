Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1879 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 611,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1879
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1879 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 855 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2847 $
Price in auction currency 260000 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
448 $
Price in auction currency 1950 PLN
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
