2 Kopeks 1879 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,56 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,380,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1879
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1879 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 863 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1879 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
