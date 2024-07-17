Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1879 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1879 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1879 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,380,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1879
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1879 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 863 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 3500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1879 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

