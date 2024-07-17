2 Kopeks 1879 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1879 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 863 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (25) AU (4) XF (24) VF (2) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (2) MS64 (9) MS63 (5) MS62 (4) MS60 (1) AU55 (2) XF45 (6) XF40 (1) PF63 (1) RB (8) BN (15) Service NGC (15) RNGA (1) PCGS (6)

Seller All companies

Alexander (6)

AURORA (3)

Baldwin's (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins and Medals (2)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (4)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (6)

Imperial Coin (5)

Katz (8)

Klondike Auction (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

MS67 (3)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

New York Sale (2)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (5)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (3)

Russiancoin (2)

SINCONA (2)

Spink (1)