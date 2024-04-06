Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1879 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Poltina 1879 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Poltina 1879 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1879
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1879 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 950 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 38,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia Poltina 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 PL RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS63 PL RNGA
Selling price
11224 $
Price in auction currency 1100000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS63 PL RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS63 PL RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
11000 $
Price in auction currency 11000 USD
Russia Poltina 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1879 СПБ НФ at auction RND - October 1, 2016
Seller RND
Date October 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Rauch - April 20, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date April 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1879 СПБ НФ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1879 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

