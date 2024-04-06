Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1879 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1879
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1879 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 950 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 38,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS63 PL RNGA
Selling price
11224 $
Price in auction currency 1100000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
11000 $
Price in auction currency 11000 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1879 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
