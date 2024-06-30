Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 16,38 g
- Diameter 32,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,652,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1879
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1879 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 146,281. Bidding took place June 12, 2024.
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
804 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1740 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 19, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
