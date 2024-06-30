Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 16,38 g
  • Diameter 32,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,652,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1879
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1879 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 146,281. Bidding took place June 12, 2024.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
804 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1740 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Stack's - May 19, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Stack's - May 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 19, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
