5 Kopeks 1879 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1879 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 146,281. Bidding took place June 12, 2024.

Сondition UNC (36) AU (19) XF (26) VF (5) F (2) VG (1) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (4) MS64 (13) MS63 (7) MS62 (5) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) AU50 (3) XF45 (1) XF40 (3) VF35 (2) VF30 (2) DETAILS (2) RB (11) BN (22) Service NGC (28) PCGS (6) ННР (1) RNGA (1)

