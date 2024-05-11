Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1879 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,045,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1879
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1879 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 46,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (11)
- AURORA (15)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- COINSNET (2)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Haljak coin auction (3)
- Imperial Coin (9)
- Katz (12)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- NIKO (6)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (6)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (14)
- RedSquare (4)
- RND (4)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (8)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Via (2)
- VL Nummus (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
