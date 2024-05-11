Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1879 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1879 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1879 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,045,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1879
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1879 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 46,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (11)
  • AURORA (15)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (3)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (12)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • NIKO (6)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (14)
  • RedSquare (4)
  • RND (4)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Via (2)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1879 СПБ at auction Via - May 25, 2023
Seller Via
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
