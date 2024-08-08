3 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1879 with mark СПБ НФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22381 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 48,875. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (27) AU (16) XF (31) VF (11) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (8) MS62 (10) MS61 (3) MS60 (3) AU58 (5) AU55 (3) AU50 (1) PF63 (2) PF62 (2) DETAILS (8) ULTRA CAMEO (2) PL (1) Service RNGA (3) NGC (20) PCGS (12)

