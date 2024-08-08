Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,93 g
- Pure gold (0,1159 oz) 3,6038 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC NaN
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Roubles
- Year 1879
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1879 with mark СПБ НФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22381 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 48,875. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- Auction World (1)
- AURORA (5)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (8)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (7)
- Hess Divo (5)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (4)
- Niemczyk (2)
- NIKO (4)
- Numismatica Genevensis (5)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rare Coins (12)
- Rauch (1)
- Russian Heritage (6)
- SINCONA (3)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (4)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
17396 $
Price in auction currency 1700000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
8367 $
Price in auction currency 820000 RUB
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Roubles 1879 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search