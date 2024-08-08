Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,93 g
  • Pure gold (0,1159 oz) 3,6038 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC NaN

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Roubles
  • Year 1879
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1879 with mark СПБ НФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22381 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 48,875. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.

Russia 3 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia 3 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
17396 $
Price in auction currency 1700000 RUB
Russia 3 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
8367 $
Price in auction currency 820000 RUB
Russia 3 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Empire - June 1, 2023
Seller Empire
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Russia 3 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia 3 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Russia 3 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Solidus Numismatik - January 17, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Empire - October 29, 2022
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - August 7, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Bruun Rasmussen - May 3, 2021
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Heritage - March 25, 2021
Russia 3 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Heritage - March 25, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Russia 3 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1879 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Roubles 1879 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

