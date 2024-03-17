Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ "Type 1856-1858" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,04 g
- Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 80,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1857
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (100)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1857 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 250 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 155,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1005 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 51 EUR
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date July 14, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date April 29, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date April 29, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller OLNZ
Date February 17, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
