Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ "Type 1856-1858" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ "Type 1856-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ "Type 1856-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 80,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (100)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1857 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 250 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 155,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (13)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Empire (6)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (6)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (5)
  • MS67 (12)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (4)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (10)
  • Rauch (3)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (7)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1005 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Haljak coin auction - March 17, 2024
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 51 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 13, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction MS67 - December 28, 2022
Seller MS67
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Haljak coin auction - October 16, 2021
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction MS67 - July 14, 2021
Seller MS67
Date July 14, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - April 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 29, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - April 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 29, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction OLNZ - February 17, 2021
Seller OLNZ
Date February 17, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1857 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search