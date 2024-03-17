5 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ "Type 1856-1858" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1857 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 250 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 155,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (52) AU (16) XF (19) VF (7) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (6) MS64 (15) MS63 (14) MS62 (5) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (18) PCGS (18) ННР (1) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (8)

AURORA (13)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (2)

COINSNET (2)

Empire (6)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Haljak coin auction (6)

Imperial Coin (4)

Katz (2)

Künker (5)

MS67 (12)

New York Sale (1)

NIKO (4)

Numisbalt (2)

OLNZ (1)

Rare Coins (10)

Rauch (3)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (7)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (1)

Знак (1)