Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 1,02 g
- Pure silver (0,0246 oz) 0,765 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 400,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1862
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1862 "750 silver" with mark СПБ МИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 613 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF63 ННР
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
