Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 1,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,0246 oz) 0,765 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 400,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1862 "750 silver" with mark СПБ МИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 613 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.

Service
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Coinhouse - August 19, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ "750 silver" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1862 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

