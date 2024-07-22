Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,209)
  • Weight 1,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,0069 oz) 0,2132 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 240,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1864 "750 silver" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place March 2, 2023.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
452 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 69 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Münzenonline - April 28, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Heritage - November 17, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 12, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1864 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

