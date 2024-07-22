Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,209)
- Weight 1,02 g
- Pure silver (0,0069 oz) 0,2132 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 240,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1864
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1864 "750 silver" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place March 2, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (6)
- AURORA (4)
- Cayón (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Empire (4)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (11)
- Katz (7)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (3)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (7)
- Rauch (2)
- RND (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
452 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 69 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1864 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search