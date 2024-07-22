Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 180,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1872
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1872 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 145,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
1879 $
Price in auction currency 165000 RUB
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 61 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date October 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
