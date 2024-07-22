Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 180,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1872 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 145,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
1879 $
Price in auction currency 165000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Haljak coin auction - March 17, 2024
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 61 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction MS67 - November 3, 2021
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Haljak coin auction - October 16, 2021
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russian Heritage - April 25, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction MUNZE - October 28, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date October 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction New York Sale - January 16, 2020
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1872 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

