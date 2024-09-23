Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 1,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,0246 oz) 0,765 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1866 "750 silver" with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 188 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 7,000,000. Bidding took place April 14, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction MS67 - April 14, 2021
Seller MS67
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
90666 $
Price in auction currency 7000000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction MUNZE - October 28, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date October 28, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
53562 $
Price in auction currency 4100000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1866 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search