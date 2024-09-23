5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1866 "750 silver" with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 188 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 7,000,000. Bidding took place April 14, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)