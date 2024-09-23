Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 1,02 g
- Pure silver (0,0246 oz) 0,765 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1866
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1866 "750 silver" with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 188 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 7,000,000. Bidding took place April 14, 2021.
Seller MS67
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
90666 $
Price in auction currency 7000000 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date October 28, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
53562 $
Price in auction currency 4100000 RUB
