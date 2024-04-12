Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 200,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1877 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 130,000. Bidding took place September 26, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (15)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • AURORA (11)
  • Coins and Medals (5)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (14)
  • Katz (14)
  • Künker (3)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • MS67 (7)
  • NIKO (4)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (10)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
447 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
409 $
Price in auction currency 38000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RedSquare - January 29, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RedSquare - January 29, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date January 29, 2023
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition PF62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1877 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1877 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search