Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 200,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1877
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1877 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 130,000. Bidding took place September 26, 2015.
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
447 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
409 $
Price in auction currency 38000 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
