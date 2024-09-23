Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1877

Golden coins

Obverse 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ
Reverse 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ
5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ
Average price 1800 $
Sales
1 563
Obverse 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НФ
Reverse 5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НФ
5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НФ
Average price 10000 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 3 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ
Reverse 3 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ
3 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ
Average price 2700 $
Sales
1 108
Obverse 3 Roubles 1877 СПБ НФ
Reverse 3 Roubles 1877 СПБ НФ
3 Roubles 1877 СПБ НФ
Average price 5200 $
Sales
0 39

Silver coins

Obverse Rouble 1877 СПБ НІ
Reverse Rouble 1877 СПБ НІ
Rouble 1877 СПБ НІ
Average price 230 $
Sales
2 687
Obverse Rouble 1877 СПБ НФ
Reverse Rouble 1877 СПБ НФ
Rouble 1877 СПБ НФ
Average price 80 $
Sales
1 150
Obverse Poltina 1877 СПБ HI
Reverse Poltina 1877 СПБ HI
Poltina 1877 СПБ HI The eagle is smaller
Average price 2200 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse Poltina 1877 СПБ HI
Reverse Poltina 1877 СПБ HI
Poltina 1877 СПБ HI The eagle is bigger
Average price 140 $
Sales
2 441
Obverse Poltina 1877 СПБ НФ
Reverse Poltina 1877 СПБ НФ
Poltina 1877 СПБ НФ
Average price 2500 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ
Reverse 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ
25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ Without mintmasters mark
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НІ
Reverse 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НІ
25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НІ
Average price 90 $
Sales
2 192
Obverse 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ
Reverse 25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ
25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 139
Obverse 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI
Reverse 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI
20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI
Average price 55 $
Sales
1 64
Obverse 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ
Reverse 20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ
20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ
Average price 370 $
Sales
0 43
Obverse 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Reverse 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Reverse 15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ Silver 500 samples (bilon)
15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price 100 $
Sales
1 35
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ Silver 500 samples (bilon)
10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 133
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ Silver 500 samples (bilon)
5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 40

Copper coins

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ
5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 62
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1877 СПБ
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1877 СПБ
3 Kopeks 1877 СПБ
Average price 90 $
Sales
1 40
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1877 СПБ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1877 СПБ
2 Kopeks 1877 СПБ
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 50
Obverse 1 Kopek 1877 СПБ
Reverse 1 Kopek 1877 СПБ
1 Kopek 1877 СПБ
Average price 100 $
Sales
1 58
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1877 СПБ
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1877 СПБ
1/2 Kopek 1877 СПБ
Average price 45 $
Sales
1 48
Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1877 СПБ
Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1877 СПБ
1/4 Kopek 1877 СПБ
Average price 100 $
Sales
1 121
