Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
MENU
Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
Support
Account
Sign up
Sign in
Currency
USD
US dollar
Euro
Pound sterling
Swiss franc
Polish złoty
Russian ruble
Language
English
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
USD
USD
(US dollar)
EUR
(Euro)
GBP
(Pound sterling)
CHF
(Swiss franc)
PLN
(Polish złoty)
RUB
(Russian ruble)
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Sign In
Home
Catalog
Russia
1877
Russia
Period:
1699-1991
1699-1991
Peter I
1699-1725
Catherine I
1725-1727
Peter II
1727-1729
Anna Ioannovna
1730-1740
Ivan VI Antonovich
1740-1741
Elizabeth
1741-1762
Peter III
1762-1762
Catherine II
1762-1796
Paul I
1796-1801
Alexander I
1801-1825
Nicholas I
1826-1855
Alexander II
1854-1881
Alexander III
1881-1894
Nicholas II
1894-1917
Soviet Union (USSR)
1921-1991
Home
Catalog
Russia
1877
Coins of Russia 1877
Select a category
All
Gold
Silver
Copper
Golden coins
5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ
Average price
1800 $
Sales
1
563
5 Roubles 1877 СПБ НФ
Average price
10000 $
Sales
0
28
3 Roubles 1877 СПБ НІ
Average price
2700 $
Sales
1
108
3 Roubles 1877 СПБ НФ
Average price
5200 $
Sales
0
39
Silver coins
Rouble 1877 СПБ НІ
Average price
230 $
Sales
2
687
Rouble 1877 СПБ НФ
Average price
80 $
Sales
1
150
Poltina 1877 СПБ HI
The eagle is smaller
Average price
2200 $
Sales
0
15
Poltina 1877 СПБ HI
The eagle is bigger
Average price
140 $
Sales
2
441
Poltina 1877 СПБ НФ
Average price
2500 $
Sales
0
11
25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ
Without mintmasters mark
Average price
1900 $
Sales
0
8
25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НІ
Average price
90 $
Sales
2
192
25 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ
Average price
150 $
Sales
0
139
20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI
Average price
55 $
Sales
1
64
20 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ
Average price
370 $
Sales
0
43
15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price
150 $
Sales
0
22
15 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price
310 $
Sales
0
7
10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price
100 $
Sales
1
35
10 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price
2300 $
Sales
0
6
5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price
140 $
Sales
0
133
5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ НФ Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price
350 $
Sales
0
40
Copper coins
5 Kopeks 1877 СПБ
Average price
140 $
Sales
0
62
3 Kopeks 1877 СПБ
Average price
90 $
Sales
1
40
2 Kopeks 1877 СПБ
Average price
270 $
Sales
0
50
1 Kopek 1877 СПБ
Average price
100 $
Sales
1
58
1/2 Kopek 1877 СПБ
Average price
45 $
Sales
1
48
1/4 Kopek 1877 СПБ
Average price
100 $
Sales
1
121
Best offers
Pesek Auctions
Auction
Sep 23, 2024
Varesi
Auction
Sep 27, 2024
Varesi
Auction
Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search
Year
Close
Russia
Period
1699-1991
Category
Close
???
Russia
Period
1699-1991
Peter I
1699-1725
Catherine I
1725-1727
Peter II
1727-1729
Anna Ioannovna
1730-1740
Ivan VI Antonovich
1740-1741
Elizabeth
1741-1762
Peter III
1762-1762
Catherine II
1762-1796
Paul I
1796-1801
Alexander I
1801-1825
Nicholas I
1826-1855
Alexander II
1854-1881
Alexander III
1881-1894
Nicholas II
1894-1917
Soviet Union (USSR)
1921-1991
Become a Partner
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
Advertising
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
How can we help?
Email
*
Name
Question
*
Attach file
Select file
Send